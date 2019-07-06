Lost Cumbrian village to be excavated
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lake District home for Nazi concentration camp survivors to be excavated

A lost village in the Lake District that became home to 300 child holocaust survivors is to be excavated as part of a project to raise awareness of the site's historic significance.

At the end of the Second World War, the Calgarth Estate in Windermere became home to Jewish orphans who had survived Nazi concentration camps.

  • 06 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Buttons to remember Holocaust victims