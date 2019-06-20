Fell runner breaks peaks record

Video

A fell runner has set a new record for tackling all of Alfred Wainwright's 214 peaks in the Lake District.

Paul Tierney set a new fastest time of six days and six hours for completing all of Wainwright's Lake District peaks in one go.

He broke Steve Birkinshaw's 2014 time of six days, 13 hours and one minute and the record set by Joss Naylor in 1987, who completed the challenge in seven days, one hour and 25 minutes.

Mr Tierney, who set off from Keswick, ran and fast-hiked about 318 miles (512km), raising about £16,000 for charity Mind.

He finished at about 14:00 BST on Thursday wearing the club vest of his friend Chris Stirling, who passed away in April.