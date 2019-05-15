Horse meditation 'changed my life'
Cumbrian farm launches horse meditation sessions

A Lake District farm is offering an unusual way to unwind - meditation workshops with its horses.

Katherine Beaumont devised the sessions as a way of maintaining contact with the animals after suffering a riding injury.

Visitors to Whasdyke Farm, near Windermere, spend time meditating in the paddock before stroking the Clydesdale horses.

Ms Beaumont says the sessions "completely changed" her life.

