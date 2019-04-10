Tree tents take glamping to new heights
On the shore of Windermere nestled high in the trees, an unusual new tent is taking glamping to new heights.

The National Trust is offering campers the chance to be suspended in tree tents 3m (10ft) above the forest floor.

Hidden among the woods at Low Wray campsite, the pods have a wodburner and seating which turns into a bed.

