Raiders pull cash machine through wall
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Raiders pull cash machine through wall

This is the moment a gang of raiders pulled a cash machine through a shop wall, stealing £66,000.

The CCTV footage from Aldi in Whitehaven has been released by Cumbria Police after eight men were jailed for this theft over several attempted thefts in the area.

This was the only one in which the gang was successful.

  • 05 Apr 2019