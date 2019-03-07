Family's hope over cystic fibrosis drug

Video

A family is joining hundreds of others in campaigning for access to a drug which they say could drastically improve their daughter's life.

Ayda Louden, from Carlisle in Cumbria, has cystic fibrosis and her father, David, believes she would benefit from Orkambi.

The drug, made by US company Vertex Pharmaceuticals, costs £104,000 per patient per year. The firm and the NHS have been unable to agree a deal.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to meet Dr Jeff Leiden, chief executive of Vertex, on 11 March to discuss the situation.