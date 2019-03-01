Media player
Mountain rescue teams are repeating warnings for hikers to take care to try to prevent "unnecessary call-outs".
They want people to be prepared and wear the right kit including learning how to use a map and compass rather than relying on their mobile phones.
The BBC's Danny Savage explains how to use a compass.
01 Mar 2019
