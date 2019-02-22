Gym class takes childcare worries away

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sweaty Mamas: The gym class taking childcare worries away
How about this for the name of an exercise group... Sweaty Mamas.
The name might raise a smile, but the classes in Carlisle where mothers work out with their babies have serious benefits - helping improve fitness and mental health.
Mums taking part said the sessions bring them together with others in the same position and that it has helped reduce feelings of isolation and depression.
22 Feb 2019
