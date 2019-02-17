'It's better than playing on your own'
Video

County Durham club offers affordable music lessons

Young musicians over the age of 10 are getting the chance to learn to play instruments for £2 a week.

The project at The Activity Den, in Tanfield Lea, County Durham, brings together young people of varying abilities to learn the guitar and drums.

Those running the project say it is a way of keeping music tuition from being elitist.

  • 17 Feb 2019