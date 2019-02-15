Sights set on Paralympics gold
Video

Cockermouth man sets sights on Paralympics skiing gold

A man from Cumbria has set his sights on winning a gold medal for skiing in the Paralympics in Beijing in 2022.

Grant Taylor, from Cockermouth, has motor neuropathy, which means his brain and muscles do not communicate properly.

The 24-year-old is trying to raise the £15,000 a year he needs to compete.

