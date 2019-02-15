Sights set on Paralympics gold

Media player
Cockermouth man sets sights on Paralympics skiing gold
A man from Cumbria has set his sights on winning a gold medal for skiing in the Paralympics in Beijing in 2022.
Grant Taylor, from Cockermouth, has motor neuropathy, which means his brain and muscles do not communicate properly.
The 24-year-old is trying to raise the £15,000 a year he needs to compete.
15 Feb 2019
