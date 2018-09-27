End of the road for family-run bike shop

Media player
A Newburn-based bike shop folds after 12 years
A 12-year-old bike shop has been forced to close because it could not compete with internet sales.
KB Cycles in Newburn, Newcastle, survived the flooding of 2012 and the looting that followed.
But eight years on it is being forced to close because of a fall in customer numbers.
The shop stock is being sold off to pay bills and wages.
27 Sep 2018
