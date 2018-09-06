Media player
World's largest offshore wind farm opens off Cumbria
The Walney Extension has turbines that stand 623ft (190m) high, with the wind farm covering an area of 55 sq miles (145 sq km).
The wind farm, which is 12 miles (19km) off Barrow-in-Furness, can generate 659 megawatts - enough power for 600,000 homes.
