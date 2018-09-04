Media player
Cumbrian girl born with tumour starts school
A girl who was born with a tumour the size of a tennis ball on her neck has started school.
After months of treatment at the RVI and Great North Children's hospital in Newcastle, Jenna Smith, from Penrith, saw her classroom for the first time.
Her parents said they thought they would never see the four-year-old go to school.
04 Sep 2018
