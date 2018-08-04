Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helicopter filmed emerging from fog just metres from cars
This is the moment a startled driver is confronted by a low-flying helicopter emerging from the fog just metres from his car.
Brian Weatherall was travelling with his family in poor visibility when an aircraft comes looming out of the mist on the notorious Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District.
He was heading up the steep Cumbrian hill on Friday when he witnessed the spectacular sight which he believes was a special forces helicopter.
-
04 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-45069217/helicopter-filmed-emerging-from-fog-just-metres-from-carsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window