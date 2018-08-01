'Our food bank is running dangerously low'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newcastle's West End Foodbank is running low on produce
The UK's biggest food bank is running very low on items such as tinned tomatoes, pasta sauces, curry sauces, tinned meat and tinned vegetables.
These items make up about half of Newcastle West End Foodbank's usual food packages, which include tea/coffee, pasta, rice and long-life milk.
The charity, which helps about 500 people a week, has also completely run out of baby milk and of nappies.
01 Aug 2018
