Climbing a mountain for a trim
Cumbrian barbers climb Scafell Pike for charity trims

A group of barbers climbed up Scafell Pike in order to give what they think is England's highest haircuts.

The group climbed the 3,207 ft (978m) mountain after hearing how cancer had affected the lives of their clients.

The money raised will be donated to Cancer Research.

  • 03 Jul 2018
