Ice lollies for hot lemurs

Beetroot ice lollies for lemurs in Cumbria
Lemurs at the Lake District Wildlife Park near Bassenthwaite have been treated to ice lollies.
The lollies, made from beetroot, have been given to the animals to help them stay cool.
Temperatures in Cumbria are expected to reach 28C (82F) today.
29 Jun 2018
