'You only get one stab at life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cumbria dairy farmer tells of struggle to come out

Mike Walsh came out at as gay at the age of 33 and says it was a difficult thing to do living in a rural area.

The dairy farmer, from Penrith, Cumbria, says he believes things are getting better but there is still a long way to go.

He said: "You only get one stab at life and I think if you're happy then everything else falls into place."

  • 26 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Meet Ba-ba-baby the house sheep