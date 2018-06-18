'A train line that runs trains again'
Lakes Line rail services return a 'life saver'

Passenger trains have returned to a line after a heritage rail firm stepped in following Northern's cancellation of its services in a timetable row.

We joined passengers on the Lakes Line between Oxenholme and Windermere to see what they thought.

