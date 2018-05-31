Woman fulfils Lake District riding dream
Woman, pony and dog spend a month touring Lake District

Clare Dyson has dreamed of an adventure since she was a teenager.

This month she made it a reality by riding across the Lake District.

Together with her pony Pansy and sheep dog Finn she has scaled Helvellyn and covered 250 miles of Bridleways.

