'The thrill I get to climb the mountains'

The woman forging accessible routes in a 4x4 wheelchair
Ten years ago Debbie North was diagnosed with spinal degeneration.
A keen explorer, she was determined to get back in her "beloved countryside and mountains and fells" in Cumbria despite being unable to walk.
Thanks to an all-terrain wheelchair, she can now "climb and I can go higher" and now enjoys a career writing accessible guides.
11 May 2018
