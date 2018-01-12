Axes take to the air at Lumber Lounge

Media player
From Canada to Carlisle: 'Axe hurling' crosses the Atlantic
The Lumber Lounge allows people to hurl axes at targets - after suitable safety instructions.
James Tattersall set it up in his home town of Carlisle after learning the skill in Canada.
Those trying it out described it as "great fun".
12 Jan 2018
