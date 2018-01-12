Axes take to the air at Lumber Lounge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

From Canada to Carlisle: 'Axe hurling' crosses the Atlantic

The Lumber Lounge allows people to hurl axes at targets - after suitable safety instructions.

James Tattersall set it up in his home town of Carlisle after learning the skill in Canada.

Those trying it out described it as "great fun".

  • 12 Jan 2018