Video

Hundreds of people have flocked to the Lake District to test a bridge built out of more than 22,000 sheets of paper.

The temporary installation by artist Steve Messam has been built to cross a river in the Grisedale Valley.

Mr Messam, from Teesdale, said he was inspired by the "wild and beautiful" landscape of the Lakes.

Part of the Lakes Ignite Culture festival, the bridge, which will be in place until 18 May, can withstand the weight of a person.