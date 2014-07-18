Media player
Cockermouth traders hit by roadwork delays
Traders in a Cumbrian town have complained that a long-running set of roadworks is affecting their takings.
Main Street in Cockermouth has been closed for traffic since March and was due to re-open in August but there are fears the works may not be complete until October.
The council has blamed the delay on "unforeseen problems" with utility pipes.
18 Jul 2014
