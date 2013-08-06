Video

The front man of punk band The Stranglers said he was "amazed" at being offered the chance to play at the BBC Proms.

Baz Warne has been all over the world in his 13 years with one Britain's best-known groups.

But the Sunderland-born musician, who made his name with the Toy Dolls in the 1980s, said he "relished" the chance to play at the Royal Albert Hall on 12 August.

Look North's Jeff Brown talked to Warne about the band's preparations for the pomp and ceremony of one of Britain's most well known live music events.