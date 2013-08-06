Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Stranglers front man Baz Warne on Proms debut
The front man of punk band The Stranglers said he was "amazed" at being offered the chance to play at the BBC Proms.
Baz Warne has been all over the world in his 13 years with one Britain's best-known groups.
But the Sunderland-born musician, who made his name with the Toy Dolls in the 1980s, said he "relished" the chance to play at the Royal Albert Hall on 12 August.
Look North's Jeff Brown talked to Warne about the band's preparations for the pomp and ceremony of one of Britain's most well known live music events.
-
06 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cumbria-23594117/the-stranglers-front-man-baz-warne-on-proms-debutRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window