Schoolgirl skier prepares to go professional
She has been skiing since the age of four and competing in races since she was 10.
Now, at just 14, Keswick schoolgirl Francesca Lee stands on the verge of a professional career.
So great is her dedication that much of her time is spent training and travelling - at great cost to her parents.
Mark McAlindon reports.
21 Mar 2013
