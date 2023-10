A sheep with a broken leg has started a new life at an animal sanctuary, strapped to a set of wheels to help her walk.

Rosy is being cared for at The Rescue Ranch in Hatton, near Warwick, where a donated frame, usually used for dogs, is keeping her mobile.

Susan Franks has run the sanctuary for 27 years with her partner Jules and is monitoring Rosy's progress with the help of a vet.

A film by John Bray