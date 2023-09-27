A former hospital chaplain at an under-fire hospital trust has said she hopes senior managers can change their behaviour after an independent review highlighted the strength of staff feeling.

More than half of employees at the University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) trust who responded to a survey said they had felt bullied or harassed, most often by line managers, or colleagues.

Only 16% believed their concerns would be taken up by their employer.

Former UHB chaplain Reverend Lynn Busfield said she found senior staff "aloof" and tried to have a meeting with current CEO Jonathan Brotherton five times before the pandemic, but was "fobbed off" every time.

Ms Busfield said she hoped the high level of scrutiny would encourage managers to "improve their collaboration and their listening".

UHB has apologised for "unacceptable behaviours" following publication of the review and vowed to change the working environment.

In response to Ms Busfield's comments, it said: "We are sorry that time for a requested coffee meeting was not found with Reverend Busfield before 2020.

"We do hope that she was able to raise any concerns that she wished to, with her executive lead at the time."