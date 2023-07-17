Drone footage shows HS2 work through West Midlands

Drone footage has captured construction work for the HS2 route across the West Midlands.

It shows the scale of the project along its 140-mile phase one route through Warwickshire, Birmingham and Staffordshire.

Communities have long expressed mixed feelings around the high-speed rail network, with "open hostility" reported around the disruption the work is causing.

The Department for Transport says it is committed to minimising disruption, adding that passengers and communities alike are set to benefit for years to come.