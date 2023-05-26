Almost 37,000 Coventry City fans will descend upon Wembley Stadium on Saturday, hoping that the Sky Blues will return to English football's top flight after a 22-year absence.

Among their number will be Tony Pedley, who runs The 888 Emporium in Coventry, which has its own Sky Blues section containing old matchday programmes and photographs.

Mr Pedley has been following Coventry City since 1976, and says the buzz around the Championship play-off final against Luton Town is "wonderful" for the city.

A film by John Bray