Luton Town-mad Nick Owen on his Sky Blues soft spot

BBC Midlands Today presenter Nick Owen has been reporting on football in the West Midlands since 1978, developing an affinity for Coventry City.

But on Saturday there is no doubting where his allegiances lie as the Sky Blues face his beloved Luton Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

He has been a Luton supporter for 65 years, and spent nearly 10 years as chairman of the Kenilworth Road club.

Coventry or Luton will start next season in the Premier League, which will be a remarkable transformation for either club.

The Sky Blues last played Premier League football 22 years ago, and slipped down to League Two. They even had to groundshare with Northampton Town and then Birmingham City.

The Hatters, who fell into administration three times, spent five years in non-league football before their climb back up the English Football League pyramid.

A film by John Bray