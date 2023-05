A Coventry City fan from Argentina says he hopes to make it to the Championship play-off final at Wembley next week.

Lauti Murguia became a Sky Blues fan after playing Fifa.

Coventry City won 1-0 at Middlesbrough in the second leg on Wednesday to secure a meeting with Luton Town in the final on 27 May.

Mr Murguia said it was "unbelievable" that they had made it to Wembley.