An air ambulance charity said it is thankful for donations following the deaths of three teenagers in a car crash.

The Chipping Campden School students had been travelling home together when the collision happened in Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire, on Friday.

Harry Purcell, 17, and Matilda Seccombe, 16, died in hospital a short time later. Frank Wormald, 16, died on Sunday. A fourth boy is in hospital.

More than £46,000 was donated to a fundraising page hours after it was set up by a former classmate.

Pupils plan to run the Oxford Half Marathon on 15 October in honour of the crash victims.

Proceeds from the charity challenge will be donated to the Midlands Air Ambulance service.