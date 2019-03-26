Flushing out the romance fraudsters
A woman has described how she exposed romance fraudsters online.
Becky Holmes, from Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, set up a Twitter account to string along scammers.
Her account, which has attracted more than 100,000 followers, shares the messages she has received from them and her responses.
She has written a book, Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You, featuring testimonies from people duped into sending money.
A report from West Midlands Police had previously said the region had lost £2.8m to romance fraud, with 347 reported victims in 2021.