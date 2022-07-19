Dippy the dinosaur assembled in time-lapse video

A time-lapse video showing Dippy the diplodocus being assembled has been released, as the dinosaur exhibit has taken up residency at a Coventry museum.

Visitors to Herbert Art Gallery and Museum will be able to see Dippy for the next three years.

The 85ft (26m) skeleton was seen by more than two million people on a UK tour after a 112-year stay in the Natural History Museum ended in 2017.

Video credit: Liubomir Lissitchkov, Isabelle McLeod and Maria Fernandez.