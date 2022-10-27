A Coventry youth club is opening more often in a bid to support teenagers left hungry amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Staff at Winter Youth Club say some attendees have told them their families have to choose between food and heating.

In response, the club opens three times a week and provides free hot meals.

Run by the Positive Youth Foundation charity, the extra sessions have been made possible via funding from the Coventry Building Society.

Video by Oprah Flash