A 12-year-old "avid football fan" with cancer was "elated" to get a video message of support from Jude Bellingham.

The England star told Madison, from Nuneaton, to "keep fighting, stay strong" after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

"[She was] absolutely over the moon," said father Richard.

"She wanted to tell all her friends, she was absolutely elated by it."