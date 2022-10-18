There needs to be more widespread information and education about the menopause, according to a group of women in Coventry interviewed on the subject.

They spoke to the BBC's Trish Adudu about their experiences and what would benefit future generations.

"At my doctor, I can see a respiratory nurse, I can see somebody about my feet, but there is no menopausal nurse," one of them pointed out.

The NHS said it was working to improve the support available to women experiencing symptoms.