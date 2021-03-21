Footage showing fireworks being hurled at a police van has been released by West Midlands Police.

Officers are appealing for information following disorder in Coventry on Sunday., which started following an event in memory of a teenage motorcyclist.

A number of people have been arrested, however detectives are still trying to identify some of those involved.

“We have released footage of fireworks being hurled at police vans and into the air not only to identify those responsible, but also to show the real risk to members of the public," said Det Insp Stew Lewis.

"This could so easily have resulted in people being seriously injured."