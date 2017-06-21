Warwick stunt shows group 'can handle' hot weather
A Warwick group that puts on historical stunt shows says it can "handle it", as the hot weather continues.
The Knights of Middle England performs around the world and offers courses in Warwickshire.
Director Karl Ude-Martinez said workers had operated in the desert and were "constantly rehydrating".
Warwick Castle, where the group is currently performing, has been giving visitors free water and regularly checking the temperature of some of its attractions.