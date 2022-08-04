A woman who played in the first official women's international football match in England says it "would be nice" to have an FA cap.

As the Lionesses have been celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph, the original England Ladies have been reflecting on their experiences more than 40 years ago.

Pat Firth, who scored a hat-trick in an 8-0 victory over Scotland at Manor Park in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, in 1973, said the current team "did the whole country proud".

The side in 1973 received handmade caps, she said, made by Flo Bilton from the Women's FA, and have an ongoing campaign to be recognised with an official cap.