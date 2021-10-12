Coventry Cathedral ruins are being lit up as part of a show welcoming the Queen's Baton to the city ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

BAFTA-winning artist Seb Lee-Delisle is behind the Laser Light City initiative involving at least 50 lasers, after being commissioned by Coventry City Council.

In addition to the show, the audience will have the power to control four lasers themselves using their phone via the event's website.

The eight-minute spectacle will run continuously from 22:00 BST to midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Warning: this video contains flashing images.