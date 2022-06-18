With many races taking just seconds, it's hard to imagine the gruelling road athletes have already faced preparing for next month's Commonwealth Games.

For swimmer Lauren Cox, it will be the culmination of years of training, but also a nervous time for her mum and dad.

As a child, they introduced her to swimming to tire her out, but next month will watch as she lines up against some of the world's best.

Lauren says imagining the crowds and atmosphere at Birmingham 2022 leaves her "giddy" with excitement.

Video journalist: Peter Jones