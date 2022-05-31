Members of a choir which won a Jubilee song contest on the BBC in 1977 have been reunited ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Singing Butcher and the Coventry Kids won the BBC Nationwide Jubilee Song Contest four decades ago and were brought back together by BBC Midlands Today.

Singing Butcher Rod Woodward has fond memories of his performance but 45 years have passed and he explained his former choir members may not recognise him without his "sideburns and flared trousers".

The group reunited at the Horizon Recording Studio in Coventry with music producer Roger Lomas, the same place where they recorded their winning song in the 70s.

Illustrious music careers were not on the cards for many of the group members and they have ruled out a song for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but are proud to reflect on their performance.