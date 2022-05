Organisers say 27,000 people watched 360 drones take to the skies on a rain-soaked evening in Coventry.

The 16-minute event called Our Wilder Family, at War Memorial Park, was billed as the longest drone display in the UK.

The drone show on Sunday evening was the final of three events staged in Coventry over the weekend to mark the city's final month as the UK City of Culture.

A film by John Bray.