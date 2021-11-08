NASA has come to Coventry as a new immersive art gallery opens with an installation about space.

The Reel Store is believed to be the UK's first permanent immersive digital art gallery and opened with an exhibition from acclaimed artist Refik Anadol.

The exhibition, called Machine Memoirs: Space uses artificial intelligence to reimagine two million images of space taken by NASA satellites and telescopes.

This is the city's final month as the UK City of Culture and it is hoped the new gallery will leave a lasting legacy by continuing to feature innovative art commissions.