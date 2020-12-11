A professional dancer who has become one of the UK's top breaking performers is hoping to inspire the next generation of breakers in his home town.

By his own admission, 26-year-old Jai Hickling struggled at school in Nuneaton.

But after stepping into the world of breaking, also known as break-dancing, he’s gone on to perform on stage with top acts including Robbie Williams, Calvin Harris, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Rita Ora and Ella Henderson.

Jai staged a four-hour break-dancing event at Nuneaton's Ropewalk Shopping Centre to encourage more young people to get involved.

Video journalist: John Bray