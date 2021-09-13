The parents of a baby who died from a rare form of leukaemia have thanked residents in their hometown for their ongoing support - after a mural of their daughter was unveiled.

Azaylia Cain was eight months old when she died, after first being diagnosed aged just eight weeks.

A fundraiser to try to help save her life raised more than £1.5m.

Parents Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee were guests of honour at the unveiling of the wall at Bondgate Carpets in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

It was painted by street artists N4T4, Wingy and Katie-O, and arranged by Nuneaton-based Reel People community group.

Video journalist: John Bray