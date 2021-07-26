Footage has captured a huge railway bridge being driven through residential streets in Warwickshire.

The new 60-tonne structure is replacing an 118-year-old railway bridge which sits over the A445.

It is part of £2.4m investment designed to improve journeys from Nuneaton to Leamington Spa.

Work took place over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, with rail journeys resuming on the line on Tuesday.

Engineers will continue to work over the coming weeks, including building up the walls by the side of the new bridge on the railway embankment, which will require some lane closures on the A445.