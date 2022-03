Police have released footage of the moment Anthony Russell was arrested in Staffordshire after killing three people in Coventry and Leamington Spa.

The 39-year-old admitted murdering Julie Williams, her son David Williams and 31-year-old Nicole McGregor.

He was also found guilty of raping Ms McGregor after a trial at Warwick Crown Court.

He was sentenced to a whole-life tariff at the court on Friday.